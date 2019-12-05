Waze adds snow warning feature to mapping service

Waze, the crowd-sourced, road-mapping information service has introduced a feature which allows users to report whether not roads have been gritted or cleared of snow.

Introduced in response to dropping winter temperature, the company said users around the world will be able to report, in real-time, any road they encounter which has not been treated.

This will then be visible to all other users of the mapping service.

Waze says its own research has found 52% of drivers have chosen not to drive or get in a car because of snow, and in part prompted the addition of the new tool.

(Waze)

Waze senior product manager Ron Wiesengrun said: “Waze is committed to keeping drivers safe on the road, especially in the winter months when adverse and snowy weather hits.

“The weather hazard alerts are some of the most common reports submitted by the Waze community. We are really pleased to introduce the unploughed road feature so drivers are prepared for all eventualities on their journey.”

The new feature will appear labelled as “unploughed road” within the Waze app, within the Hazards section and under the Weather sub-heading.