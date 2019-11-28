Designer Jony Ive’s profile disappears from Apple website as he departs

The profile of Sir Jonathan Ive has been removed from the Leadership page of Apple’s website, signalling the end of the British designer’s time at the technology firm.

The former chief design officer – better known as Jony Ive – announced he was leaving the company in June.

The Briton joined Apple in 1992, taking over its design team in 1996, and was responsible for some of the tech giant’s biggest products – including the iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Neither Sir Jonathan or Apple had previously revealed a date for his departure, but his image and executive profile, which had sat alongside information on other company bosses including chief executive Tim Cook, has now disappeared from the website.

The updated Leadership page of Apple’s website, with Jony Ive’s profile no longer visible (Screengrab/PA)

Announcing his departure, Sir Jonathan confirmed he was setting up his own design company, LoveFrom, which he said would continue to work with Apple.

“While I will not be an (Apple) employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come,” he told the Financial Times earlier this year.

“This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”

In Apple’s announcement of Sir Jonathan’s departure, Mr Cook said his work at the company, which had also included designing its new California headquarters, had been “groundbreaking”.

He said: “Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple’s revival cannot be overstated, from 1998’s groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care.”

Originally from Chingford, north-east London, Sir Jonathan studied design at Newcastle Polytechnic – now Northumbria University.

He was knighted in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2012.