Payment card reader made from recycled ocean plastics launched

A card reader for small businesses made from recycled ocean plastic has been unveiled by financial technology firm iZettle.

The PayPal-owned company has launched the Ocean Reader, which it says is 75% made from old fishing nets and ropes collected from the North and Baltic Seas.

iZettle said the project has already seen the firm remove more than a tonne of plastic from the ocean and is part of a wider plan to provide products made from sustainable materials.

(iZettle/PA)

The Swedish company has also said it will donate 20% of the sale of each card reader – which will cost £98 – to organisations working to remove plastics from the oceans.

Jacob de Geer, iZettle’s co-founder, said: “Every day small businesses set out to make smart decisions, not just for their bottom line but for the planet too.

“iZettle’s mission is to help them succeed and, when it comes to things like sustainability, we have a responsibility to do all we can.

“I’m proud that iZettle is launching the world’s first card reader made of recycled ocean plastics but, at the same time, it’s a failure of the entire industry that this is only happening now, in 2019. We all have to do better.”

Advertising

The new device has been certified by Oceanworks, a global marketplace for recycled ocean plastics and products. Its chief executive, Rob Ianelli, said he hoped iZettle’s decision would prompt others to follow suit.

“Oceanworks is very proud of the launch of the iZettle Ocean Reader as we share many core values with the company,” he said.

“iZettle’s innovative approach to ‘payments with purpose’ will catalyse a powerful wave of change in many industries.”