Apple begins construction on billion-dollar campus in Texas

Apple has begun construction on a billion-dollar (£775 million) campus in the US, which will house 5,000 employees when it opens in 2022.

The new site in Austin, Texas, is close to a production facility where the company said it has started building its new high-end Mac Pro computer.

The development follows the opening of the tech giant’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, in 2017 – where the company now hosts its own media events in a dedicated on-site theatre named after late co-founder Steve Jobs.

The construction of our new Austin campus is underway and the assembly line for Mac Pro is up and running! Building Apple’s most powerful Mac ever in Austin is a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity, and we’re proud it’s made here. https://t.co/je6IIVnPg8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 20, 2019

Apple said the new Texas campus had the capacity to grow to 15,000 employees if necessary.

The iPhone maker’s chief executive Tim Cook said: “Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity.

“With the construction of our new campus in Austin now under way, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home.

“Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”

Apple has been criticised by Donald Trump over the number of products the company manufactures in China, but did receive praise from the president last year when it announced new investment in the US.

The company said it will increase investment in manufacturing, engineering and other jobs – hiring an additional 20,000 people by 2023.

In 2016, the technology giant also confirmed it will create a new London headquarters in the redeveloped Battersea Power Station, which is expected to open in 2021 and become home to around 1,400 Apple staff.