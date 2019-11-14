Apple picks up three prizes at EE Pocket-lint Awards

Apple has picked up three awards including the best flagship phone of 2019 at the annual EE Pocket-lint Awards.

The tech giant’s iPhone 11 Pro won the award, while the Apple Watch Series 5 was named best smartwatch and the iPad Air won best tablet or 2-in-1 device.

The iPhone 11, announced in September, was the first generation of iPhone to feature a triple rear camera system, including the introduction of a new ultra-wide-angle lens, designed to improve photographs captured with the device.

Other winners at the annual gadget awards in London included the Nissan Leaf e+ electric car, which was named best car, as well as product of the year as the best overall gadget from all the category winners.

The best smartphone for under £500 award went to Google’s Pixel 3a, the technology giant’s first mid-range smartphone which was released earlier this year.

Rockstar Studios’ Red Dead Redemption 2 was named game of the year, with the Nintendo Switch chosen as the best gaming or virtual reality device.

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart speaker picked up the best smart home device award, with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 named the best laptop of the year.

Pocket-lint editor Chris Hall said: “The EE Pocket-lint Awards is the culmination of the year for tech, giving us the chance to reward the outstanding devices from 2019 that have really had an impact on our lives.

“The winners are the best of the best in each category, must-have devices that will keep you informed and entertained, always connected and on the cutting-edge of technology.”

The full list of winners at the event were:

– Best Camera 2019: Fujifilm X-T3

– Best Car 2019: Nissan Leaf e+

– Best Fitness Tracker 2019: Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

– Best Flagship Phone 2019: Apple iPhone 11 Pro

– Best Game 2019: Red Dead Redemption 2

– Best Gaming Laptop 2019: Alienware m15 R2

– Best Gaming/VR Device 2019: Nintendo Switch

– Best Headphones 2019: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

– Best In-Ear Headphones 2019: Sony WF-1000XM3

– Best Laptop 2019: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

– Best Phone (Under £500) 2019: Google Pixel 3a

– Best Security Camera 2019: Ring Video Doorbell 2

– Best Smart Home Device 2019: Amazon Echo Show Series 5

– Best Smartwatch 2019: Apple Watch Series 5

– Best Soundbar 2019: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

– Best Speaker 2019: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

– Best Streaming Device 2019: Sky Q

– Best Tablet/2-in-1 2019: Apple iPad Air

– Best TV 2019: Philips OLED+ 984

– EE Superfast Award 2019: Qualcomm X50 5G Modem

– Product Of The Year 2019: Nissan Leaf e+