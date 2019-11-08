BT introduces home visits from tech experts as part of new internet plan

BT is to offer home visits by technology experts as part of a new phone and internet plan.

The Halo plan will include access to BT Home Tech Experts, who will offer repair services as well as help with any connectivity or other gadget issues around the home.

The telecoms giant said the new scheme would include high-speed home broadband as well as unlimited data on mobile and access to 5G.

The plan, which launches on Friday, will cost £57.99 a month, however, an additional upgrade and a further “small monthly fee” is required to include access to the Home Tech Experts.

The company confirmed more than one million existing BT Plus customers will automatically be upgraded to Halo for free.

Pete Oliver, managing director of marketing at BT, said the aim of the scheme was to meet the technological needs of today.

“We’ve designed the ultimate converged plan to meet the needs of the modern family,” he said.

“Halo really is the best of BT – it offers unlimited, reliable 5G and fibre connectivity, and a host of other great features, including dedicated tech specialists who will come to customers’ homes, aimed at taking the stress away from our customers – and allowing them to spend more time on the things they love.

“A bonus for those of us who spend needless hours trying to get to grips with home tech issues and wrestling with the connectivity in our homes.”

According to BT, more than seven million Britons spend the equivalent of nearly 10 working days each year trying to fix their home technology.

The firm said it has a team of 900 experts ready as part of the scheme, who will be available for two-hour appointment slots seven days a week.

Other technology firms such as Apple already use gadget experts based in their retail stores to offer advice and assistance to customers.