In video: The Shard goes dark to host stargazing event
The partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich aimed to encourage everyone, even city dwellers, to look up and enjoy the night sky.
The View From The Shard switched off the lights on the top four floors to host the ultimate stargazing evening.
To mark the beginning of the stargazing season, members of the public were invited to celebrate astrophotography and trial the Google Pixel 4’s Night Sight mode capabilities.
