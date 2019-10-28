Scientists reveal the ancestral homeland of modern humans

The ancestral homeland of all humans alive today can be traced back to the south of the Zambezi River, in northern Botswana, scientists have said.

In a study published in the journal Nature, the researchers believe that they have, for the first time, been able to pinpoint the geographical location where the earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens sapiens) arose 200,000 years ago.

Back then, this region – covering parts of Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe – was believed to be lush green and home to an enormous lake, allowing the ancestors to thrive for 70,000 years.

As the climate started to change, the population began to disperse – paving the way for modern humans to migrate out of Africa, and ultimately, across the world.

Professor Vanessa Hayes, a geneticist at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia, said: “It has been clear for some time that anatomically modern humans appeared in Africa roughly 200,000 years ago.

“What has been long debated is the exact location of this emergence and subsequent dispersal of our earliest ancestors.”

Professor Hayes and her colleagues collected blood samples from study participants in Namibia and South Africa and looked at their mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA).

Professor Vanessa Hayes with a study participant in Namibia (Chris Bennett/Evolving Picture)

As mtDNA is passed almost exclusively from mother to child through the egg cell, its sequence stays the same over generations, making it a useful tool for looking at maternal ancestry.

The team focused their research on the L0 lineage – modern human’s earliest known population – and compared the complete DNA code (mitogenome) from different individuals – including other sub lineages across various locations in Africa – to see how closely they were related.

The researchers then combined genetics with geology and climatic physics, to paint a picture of what the world looked like 200,000 years ago.

Geological evidence suggests the homeland region once housed Africa’s largest ever lake system, known as Lake Makgadikgadi.

And climate computer model simulations indicate that “the slow wobble of Earth’s axis” brought “periodic shifts in rainfall” across the region.

Professor Axel Timmermann, a climate scientist at Pusan National University in South Korea, said: “These shifts in climate would have opened green, vegetated corridors, first 130,000 years ago to the north east, and then around 110 ,000 years ago to the south west, allowing our earliest ancestors to migrate away from the homeland for the first time.”

Prof Hayes concluded: “We observed significant genetic divergence in the modern humans’ earliest maternal sub-lineages that indicates our ancestors migrated out of the homeland between 130,000 and 110,000 years ago.

“The first migrants ventured north east, followed by a second wave of migrants who travelled south west.

“A third population remained in the homeland until today.”