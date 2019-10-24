Electric vehicles take centre stage at Tokyo Motor Show

New electric and self-driving vehicles have taken centre stage at the Tokyo Motor Show as car-makers move towards more sustainable transport methods.

High-profile manufacturers including Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors and Lexus are showcasing concept electric vehicles at the event, which is expected to be attended by more than 700,000 people.

They have been joined on the show floor by a number of autonomous vehicle concepts, including a camper van-style vehicle the firm describes as a mobile “detached cottage”.

Suzuki’s new Hanare, which means ‘detached cottage’ in Japanese (Martyn Landi/PA)

The UK Government wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 and has announced a £400 million fund to boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including more than doubling the number of charging points across the UK to 5,000.

Among the new electric concepts on show in Tokyo are the Nissan Ariya and the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech – which includes four electric motors.

The use of sustainable materials has also been highlighted by Mazda, which unveiled its MX-30 that includes seats made from recycled bottles and heritage cork used in the central console.

Nissan’s Kunio Nakaguro described the rise of electric vehicles as “transformational times for the auto industry”.

The Nissan Ariya (Martyn Landi/PA)

Also on show at the convention is a range of more unique concept vehicles, including the Suzuki Hanare.

The autonomous vehicle’s name means “detached cottage” in Japanese and includes an interior dominated by a large interactive screen which can be used for entertainment and productivity.

The Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept car comes with a gesture-controlled glass roof that also uses augmented reality to show different types of information, including navigation details or videos.

The Tokyo Motor Show is open until November 4.