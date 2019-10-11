Uber to start online grocery deliveries following latest acquisition

Uber has announced plans to start delivering groceries after buying a majority stake in an online grocery provider.

The US-based ride-sharing app has acquired the majority ownership of Cornership, a South America-based grocery delivery start-up currently operating in Chile, Mexico, Peru and Canada.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the move would help the firm become the “operating system” for people living in cities.

As well as its car-hailing services, it already operates its Uber Eats takeaway food delivery platform.

“Whether it’s getting a ride, ordering food from your favourite restaurant, or soon, getting groceries delivered, we want Uber to be the operating system for your everyday life,” Mr Khosrowshahi said.

“We’re excited to partner with the team at Cornershop to scale their vision, and look forward to working with them to bring grocery delivery to millions of consumers on the Uber platform.”

Cornershop was founded in 2015 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Its smartphone app enables users to find connected supermarkets close to them and order their groceries through the app and have them delivered.

Cornershop founder Oskar Hjertonsson said: “In 2015 we started Cornershop with primarily the Latin American market in mind and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Uber to help us take that mission much further.

“Uber is the perfect partner as we embark on our quest to bring our unique flavour of on-demand groceries from incredible retail partners to many more countries around the world.”

Uber has not yet confirmed any plans to expand the regions in which Cornershop operates.