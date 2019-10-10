Nintendo Switch sales in Europe surpass 10m units

Sales of Nintendo’s Switch console have moved past 10 million units in Europe, the gaming giant has revealed.

First released in 2017, the Switch’s hybrid set-up as a mobile device which can also be placed into a dock and used as a home console system helped the Japanese firm return to profitability.

A Lite version of the console, which is a dedicated handheld device, also went on sale in September.

More than 10 million consoles in the #NintendoSwitch family have been sold across Europe! pic.twitter.com/lZLsyg98aS — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 10, 2019

The company said sales this year were up 30% on last year, and 40% on 2017.

Stephan Bole, Nintendo’s European president, said: “The Nintendo Switch family of consoles is being enjoyed by millions of players across Europe, and passing such a major milestone is testament to its broad appeal.

“European sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software are growing significantly each year, and existing and new console owners have a wealth of titles to choose from, with plenty more on the way.”

The firm also revealed that more than 36 million Nintendo-published games had been bought by Switch owners.

Nine of the company’s own-published games have exceeded the one million sales mark in the process, Nintendo said, including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

The popularity of the Switch has helped re-establish Nintendo as a heavyweight in the console market alongside the market leaders – Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox.