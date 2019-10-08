Sony removes Facebook integration on PlayStation 4

Sony has pulled Facebook integration from the PlayStation 4, making it impossible to find friends on the social network who also use the gaming console.

The Japanese firm apologised to gamers for the inconvenience but failed to provide a reason for the sudden change.

Integration with Facebook not only allowed people find other players from the social network within their friends list, but also to share gameplay videos and trophy activity on Facebook.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The decision means that profile pictures imported from Facebook onto the console can no longer be used.

Last year Facebook said it was restricting how partners could use its members data, before naming Sony in July as one of two third-parties continuing to access data using old code which it would close off – though it’s not clear whether Tuesday’s move is directly related.

The social network has been under increased pressure following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and recently revealed it had suspended “tens of thousands” of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation into the incident.