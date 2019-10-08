Instagram begins rolling out dark mode

Instagram has become the latest app to receive the dark mode treatment in a update being rolled out to some users from Tuesday.

The app, which has more than a billion monthly active users, is making the option available to Apple devices running iOS 13 or those running Android 10, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said.

Dark mode has become a popular feature on smartphones, with advantages including battery life saving and putting less strain on people’s eyes.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. ? — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

The setting will work on Instagram when the device’s dark mode theme is switched on, as opposed to offering a dedicated option within the app itself.

Other popular apps such as Gmail and Twitter have already began rolling out their dark mode, but the feature is yet to arrive on Facebook’s own app, nor WhatsApp.

Dark mode’s launch on Instagram comes shortly after the platform added a feature that claims to help users identify hoax emails from hackers pretending to be the social network, to help better protect them from email scams.

It says the tool allows users to check all correspondence sent to them by Instagram in the previous 14 days, helping to distinguish genuine emails from fake ones.