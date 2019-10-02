Microsoft ready to unveil new Surface devices

Microsoft will announce a range of new devices later on Wednesday, with a new dual-screen Surface tablet device reportedly set to be among the unveilings.

The computing giant is also widely expected to announce a new version of its Surface Pro laptop-tablet hybrid, as well as preview the next version of its Windows operating system.

At a live event in New York, the company will also reportedly announce a new version of its Surface laptop.

Despite a shift towards its software and cloud computing business in recent years, Microsoft’s Surface hardware line has remained popular with PC and tablet users globally.

The firm’s range of hybrid and laptop devices have challenged Apple’s iPad in the mobile computing market and put pressure on traditional laptop manufacturers.

Reports in the US suggest the event could also be used to reveal some type of portable Surface speaker, possibly aimed at use in meeting rooms for conference calls.

Microsoft already has its own messaging platform aimed at collaboration at work, called Microsoft Teams, and reports suggest any new speaker could be aimed at users of that software.

Advertising

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay said the event would involve “showing the world what’s next for Surface and Microsoft”.

The event comes during a busy time for the tech industry, with the latest iPhone handsets having gone on-sale at the end of last month and Amazon announcing a wide range of new Echo smart speaker and Alexa-powered devices including its first smart earphones and glasses.

Google is also due to unveil its new smartphone, the Pixel 4, later this month.