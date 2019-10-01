Apple News+ launches in the UK

Apple’s digital news and magazine subscription service, Apple News+, has launched in the UK.

The new service, which was announced earlier this year, gives users access to more than 150 publications for a single monthly fee.

Apple confirmed that the service will include access to publications such as The Times and The Sunday Times, Cosmopolitan UK, Elle UK, Esquire UK, FourFourTwo, Empire and Hello! as well as a number of US magazines and newspapers.

It can be trialled for a month free of charge, but will then cost £9.99 a month to access.

The service is an extension of the existing Apple News app, which provides a free round-up of news articles for users.

Apple News editor-in-chief Lauren Kern said: “Apple News+ offers hundreds of the world’s most popular publications, all discoverable through personalised and curated recommendations.

“The quality of the journalism, the beautiful photography, the stunning live covers and custom-designed articles in this collection are second to none.

“We think readers in the UK will be delighted with the offering, and we are proud to support the work of our newest publisher partners.”

It is the latest in a string of subscription services to be introduced by Apple, as the technology giant looks to expand its business beyond sales of gadgets such as the iPhone.

The new Apple Arcade mobile games subscription service went live in the UK last month, and the company’s high-profile video streaming service – expected to be a rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – will launch next month.