Call Of Duty: Mobile to launch on October 1 for Android and iOS

The new Call Of Duty game made exclusively for mobile devices will be launched in the UK on October 1, the game’s publisher Activision has confirmed.

Call Of Duty: Mobile is a new version of the first-person shooting game which will be free to play on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS platforms.

Activision said the game – announced earlier this year – would offer the “definitive” Call Of Duty experience on smartphones and tablets for the first time.

Previous mobile games linked to the Call Of Duty series have offered different gameplay types and graphics.

For the new title, Activision has confirmed that numerous maps, characters, weapons and game modes from the highly successful franchise’s console games would be included.

“We are delivering the definitive first-person action experience on mobile with signature Call Of Duty gameplay in the palms of your hands,” Activision vice president of mobile Chris Plummer said.

“We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title.

“We’ve tested the game extensively in select territories and the feedback we’ve received has helped us refine the experience for October 1.”

The game will also feature a version of the battle royale mode. It was first introduced last year in response to the growing popularity of online battle royale games such as Fortnite.

It involves around 100 players in a last-player-standing contest inside an ever-shrinking environment.

Since its launch, Fornite has gathered more than 100 million players and its in-game celebration dances – known as emotes – have been replicated by stars including Dele Alli and Antoine Greizmann during major sporting events.

Call Of Duty: Mobile could be seen as a further response to titles such as Fortnite, which can be already be played not just on gaming consoles but also on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.