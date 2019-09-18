Amazon Music introduces high definition audio subscription option

Amazon has introduced new high definition audio streaming options to its Amazon Music service, which it says will provide the “highest quality audio on-demand”.

The tech giant said its new Amazon Music HD subscription tier would offer 50 million songs in high definition for the first time, as well “millions” in ultra HD, which it said was the highest quality available.

HD audio is not offered on either rival music streaming platforms Spotify or Apple Music.

(Amazon/PA)

Amazon said the new tier would cost £12.99 a month for new subscribers, or £5 a month on top of their current subscription to existing Amazon Music users.

“We spoke with many artists while developing Amazon Music HD, who were excited about the potential for fans to be able to stream their favourite music, and hear it as it was originally recorded,” Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom said.

“From rock to hip-hop to classical and pop, we believe listening to music at this level of sound will make customers fall in love again with their favourite music and artists.

“As we usher in a new listening experience for our customers and the industry, we’re combining the convenience of streaming with all of the emotion, power, clarity and nuance of the original recordings.”

Amazon said the new subscription tier would allow users in the right settings to hear audio that was the same or higher than CD quality when streaming.

Rock legend Neil Young said, “Earth will be changed forever” when the subscription launches.

“This will be the biggest thing to happen in music since the introduction of digital audio 40 years ago,” he said.