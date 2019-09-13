London team to join Call Of Duty esports league

A London-based team will be a part of the first Call Of Duty esports league when it begins next year, organisers have confirmed.

A new competitive tournament based around the popular shooting game is due to start in 2020 and will see city-based teams host esports matches in each of their home cities during the season.

The new London team will be joined by teams from Chicago and Seattle, organisers said.

Previously announced teams include two in Los Angeles, as well as other US cities including New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Minnesota as well as a team based in Florida.

Outside of the United States, there will also be teams based in Toronto and Paris.

Johanna Faries, commissioner of Call of Duty Esports at Activision Blizzard – the game’s developer – said: “We aspire for Call Of Duty to be one of the biggest and best sports leagues on the planet. The addition of best-in-class organisations in Chicago, London, and Seattle is a strong step toward this ambition.

“We are honoured to partner with incredible organisations that share our commitment to delivering epic experiences for players and fans around the world.”

Activision Blizzard has previously had esports success with the Overwatch League, based around team-based shooting game Overwatch, and which last year held its first grand finals at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, attracting more than 20,000 fans.

The London team will be owned bt esports firm ReKTGlobal, whose founder and chairman Amish Shah said: “On behalf of the entire ReKTGlobal organisation, we are thrilled that we’ve landed the London franchise for Call Of Duty.

“My co-founder, Dave Bialek, and I feel that some of the most enthusiastic esports fans are based in London and we are not only excited but welcome the challenge to represent the city, while gaining larger visibility and growing our brand within the UK.

“Our core UK team is eager to bring the championship home with the support of the community, their family and friends, and investors such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, Nicky Romero and DrLupo. We also have a number of surprises in store for the fans so get your popcorn ready and join us on our championship journey.”