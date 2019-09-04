Nintendo enters the classroom to support computing curriculum

Nintendo is entering the classroom after the gaming giant announced it had joined a scheme promoting the computing curriculum in schools.

The Japanese video game firm is supporting Digital Schoolhouse (DSH), a not-for-profit programme which uses play-based learning to help teach computing in schools.

The scheme, backed by the gaming industry trade body Ukie and the government, will see Nintendo provide the game used in a national schools esports competition, which DSH says can help develop life skills around teamwork.

The programme is projected to reach more than 50 schools and 32,000 pupils this year.

“Nintendo UK is extremely excited to be working together with Ukie’s Digital Schoolhouse as lead partner,” said Nintendo UK head of communications Kalpesh Tailor. “The Digital Schoolhouse programme uniquely combines computing, fun, creativity and innovation, all of which are synonymous and at the heart of Nintendo’s values.

“Through this collaborative partnership, we aim to reach more teachers and pupils than ever before, in order to help inspire the next generation of young minds across the UK.”

Nintendo-made fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one title which will be used as part of the programme.

“Through Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle with Nintendo Switch, as well as through other play-based learning initiatives, we want to be able to provide young adults with fun and unique experiences that will form positive lasting memories, as well as foster the development of skillsets within students which they can take with them into their future,” Mr Tailor said.

Digital Schoolhouse director Shahneila Saeed said: “We’re delighted Nintendo UK has agreed to throw its support behind Digital Schoolhouse. DSH has evolved enormously in just three years and their support means we can reach more pupils and teachers than ever with our transformative and inspiring programme.

To date, these partnerships have helped DSH achieve national expansion and rapid growth, which is testament to the significant commitment from schools across the country to improve their digital skills provision. Nintendo is the latest global company to pick up the baton and push forward the programme into the next academic year.”