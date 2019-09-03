Samsung announces first mid-range 5G smartphone

Samsung has unveiled a new 5G-enabled mid-range smartphone, which the company hopes will enable more people to access 5G.

The new Galaxy A90 5G has been announced ahead of the IFA technology trade show in Berlin, which opens later this week.

The first 5G networks began rolling out in the UK earlier this summer, with the technology expected to offer speeds several times that of existing 4G.

Samsung’s Galaxy A Series devices are designed to be lower-cost versions of the company’s flagship Galaxy S and Note devices – with similar features but at a lower price.

The A90 5G has a 6.7-inch display, a triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung has not yet confirmed UK pricing for the device, but said it will go on sale on October 4.

The 5G versions of the firm’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 both cost more than £1,000; however, reports suggest the A90 5G could be priced at around £600.

Conor Pierce, Samsung’s corporate vice president for the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited about the success of the Galaxy A Series – a generation of smartphones built for the new Era of Live that focuses on essential features people want the most, including a high-quality camera, long-lasting battery and immersive display.

“Samsung has worked tirelessly with our partners in the 5G ecosystem to bring 5G to as many people as possible, and now we are offering 5G connectivity across the entire Galaxy smartphone portfolio, giving more people high-speed access and connected experiences.”

The announcement is expected to be the first of many new phones unveiled this week at IFA in Berlin, where fellow tech giants Sony, LG and Huawei are all among the exhibitors due to reveal new gadgets.