Apple subcontractor staff hit by job cuts after Siri recordings row

Hundreds of employees working for an Apple subcontractor in Co Cork have lost their jobs after it emerged some staff heard intimate details of customers’ lives.

Staff working for GlobeTech at Cork Business Park were affected after the tech giant announced it would make changes to its Siri voice assistant.

The changes come after the Guardian newspaper reported that whistleblowers said staff in some centres regularly heard “confidential medical information” and “recordings of couples having sex, as part of their job providing quality control”.

“There have been countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on,” the Guardian said earlier this month.

“These recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details and app data.”

Siri is available on the Apple HomePod (Apple/PA)

Apple said the data “is used to help Siri and dictation” and to “understand you better and recognise what you say”.

An apology from Apple, posted on its website on Wednesday, said: “We know that customers have been concerned by recent reports of people listening to audio Siri recordings as part of our Siri quality evaluation process — which we call grading.

“We heard their concerns, immediately suspended human grading of Siri requests and began a thorough review of our practices and policies. We’ve decided to make some changes to Siri as a result.”

IT solutions business GlobeTech confirmed last week that a number of employees had been informed “that a client project has been brought to an early conclusion”.

“The company is assessing the impact of this decision on the business and will continue to engage proactively with all employees in the coming days,” a statement said.

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved,” said GlobeTech chief executive Kevin Kelly.

“The nature of our business means that the majority of our employee contracts are fixed purpose and are linked to client requirements and project life cycles. We are committed to supporting our employees through potential redeployment opportunities, where possible.”