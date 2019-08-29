Apple confirms date for ‘special event’ in September

Apple has confirmed the date for its next product launch event, where it is expected to unveil its newest iPhone handset.

The date is the traditional time slot the tech giant uses to give the first details about its refreshed iPhone models, though more information about its upcoming streaming TV and movie service, Apple TV+, could also be on the agenda.

Invitations to the “special event” held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, were sent out to media, saying: “By innovation only.”

Taking place in the Steve Jobs Theatre, chief executive Tim Cook and other senior staff will take to the stage on September 10 from 10am local time – 6pm UK time.

Earlier this year, the firm announced a string of new services as it looks to further establish itself outside of smartphones.

Among them was a new entertainment subscription-based streaming offering, with original content from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and JJ Abrams.

Although the platform is set to launch in autumn, pricing is still yet to be confirmed.

There could also be more details about Apple Arcade, its new gaming subscription service.

“There have been lots of leaks already, but expect a few surprises,” Paolo Pescatore, an analyst from PP Foresight, said.

“No doubt there will be huge emphasis on the camera and imaging, in line with previous years and recent rival announcements.

“The biggest challenge will be maintaining a premium for what some users will see as incremental upgrades.

“More so if it is holding back on releasing significant revolutionary new features and design until 2020.

“Furthermore, with a growing focus on services, we should hear more details on its forthcoming new video, games and potentially other content offerings.”