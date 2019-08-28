Telltale Games makes comeback

Telltale Games is being revived, almost a year after the name behind games such as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us shut down.

Remnants of the brand have been acquired by two veteran gaming executives, Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle, who plan to re-release some of Telltale’s previous titles, as well as developing new ones.

Troubles at the firm emerged in September last year, when a majority studio closure was announced, with the majority of staff made redundant.

LCG Entertainment, the holding company for Telltale Games, is hiring and contracting some “key talent” from the original setup, it said.

Batman: The Telltale Series was one of the games made by Telltale Games (Telltale Games/PA)

“All of us were big fans of the games Telltale created, as we strongly believe in games as a storytelling medium and nobody did it better,” explained Mr Ottilie, who will serve as chief executive of the new Telltale Games.

“Even now, when you see a game with strong narrative, it’s always compared to Telltale, so it’s no surprise that players and industry colleagues alike mourned the studio’s closure.

“We believe there is still so much life to the brand and its franchises, and we look forward to building upon the company’s storytelling legacy.”

Advertising

The new operation will be headquartered in Malibu, in America, while details about re-release and new game plans are set to be announced “in the coming weeks”.

“There is still a huge fanbase of Telltale players and that’s one of the main reasons we decided to make this investment,” said Mr Waddle, who takes on the role of chief revenue officer.

“It’s hard to see your favourite games disappear or not get the sequels they deserve, so we thank everyone for their patience and support.

“We’ve got some exciting things to share soon. We’ll try not to keep them waiting too long, but we think fans will be pleased.”