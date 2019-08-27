Menu

Google Maps to offer biking and ride-sharing combination options

Science & technology | Published:

The move is part of the tech giant’s aim to make the first or last mile easier.

Cyclist

Finding the fastest way from A to B across multiple modes of transport is about to get easier with the latest update on Google Maps.

The app will now allow users to pair ride-sharing with other types of transport and movement into one journey as the tech giant aims to make the first or last mile easier.

Cyclists will also be able to make use of the feature, offering a choice alongside biking.

Google Maps
(Google/PA)

The update is a move away from Google Maps’ current offering, which was limited to combinations of public transport and walking routes.

For example, it means now people looking to return home late on an evening will see a suggestion for a ride-sharing provider once they have hopped off the train, rather than simply telling them to walk it.

Similarly, bike riders commuting to work will be shown a cycling route to the nearest bus stop.

Transit directions paired with ride-sharing will start rolling out on Android and iOS from Tuesday, while biking is expected to start appearing in the following weeks.

