Three switches on 5G home broadband

Three is the latest firm to switch on its 5G network, starting with a 5G home broadband service across parts of London.

The firm is the third operator to kick off next-generation connection speeds in the UK, although it will not be available to 5G-capable smartphones until later this year.

5G technology is the next generation of mobile network and is expected to offer internet speeds several times faster than that of current-generation 4G.

Three follows EE and Vodafone, which launched their 5G offerings in May and July respectively.

The company is planning to expand its 5G network to 25 other towns and cities across the UK including Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland before the end of the year.

Designer Henry Holland, with staff member Ali Flowers, unveils the “Living Room of the Future” as Three launches 5G home broadband at its flagship store on Oxford Street, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Three chief executive Dave Dyson believes its launch will “revolutionise the home broadband experience” as a simple ‘plug-and-play’ service that swaps traditional landline connections for the 5G masts used to connect smartphones.

“No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same-day delivery option,” said Mr Dyson.

Advertising

“It really is the straightforward plug-and-play broadband that customers have been waiting for.

“We’ve taken a simple approach with one single truly unlimited data plan to give customers the opportunity to fully explore 5G and all its exciting possibilities.

“The ease and immediacy of it all means home broadband using 5G is going to be key to the future of the connected home.”

O2 recently revealed that it will roll out its 5G network from October.