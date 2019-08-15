Menu

Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone ‘unlikely before November’

Science & technology | Published:

Chinese firm had already pushed back the device’s release from summer to September.

Huawei Mate X

The launch of Huawei’s delayed foldable smartphone, the Mate X, looks set to be pushed back further.

According to TechRadar, the Chinese firm will miss its slated September release and it is unlikely to arrive before November.

Huawei had initially hoped to release the device this summer, but decided to spend some time testing it further after rival Samsung suffered issues with its own foldable phone earlier this year.

However, the report claims that the company is “certain” the Mate X will be available by the end of 2019.

Huawei
The Mate X was first unveiled by Huawei in February (Steve Parsons/PA)

“With Huawei pushing the Mate X’s launch date back, Samsung has an opportunity to be the first manufacturer to bring a folding phone to market,” said Rob Baillie, from comparemymobile.com.

“Conversely, there is wisdom in Huawei’s decision to delay the Mate X if it means that when it finally does emerge, it’ll be free of the malfunctions that blighted Samsung’s Galaxy Fold on its initial release.”

Both Huawei and Samsung announced their foldable devices in February.

Following several reports from testers of the folding screen breaking, Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold – which had been due to go on sale in the UK in early May.

Last month, Samsung said the device was now “ready” to be released, after making the “necessary improvements” to the £1,800 phone.

