Virtual reality takes flight in British Airways trial

Virtual reality is taking to the skies as part of a trial on select British Airways flights.

Customers will be able to enjoy a selection of films, documentaries and travel programmes available in 2D, 3D or 360-degree formats through VR headsets, which the airline says is a UK first.

This includes therapeutic programmes, with guided meditation and sound therapy designed to help travellers who suffer with a fear of flying.

It will work whether the passenger is sat upright or lying flat during their flight, British Airways explained.

The technology will be available to first-class flyers on select flights from London Heathrow to New York JFK until the end of 2019.

“We are always looking at the latest technology to enhance our customers’ experience on the ground and in the air,” said Sajida Ismail, head of inflight product at British Airways.

British Airways aircraft (Tim Ockenden/PA)

“Virtual reality has the power to revolutionise in-flight entertainment and we’re really excited to trial these new glasses as they should create a unique and memorable journey for our First customers.”

British Airways has enlisted VR eyewear firm SkyLights to carry out the test using its AlloSky headsets.

The airline has committed to investing £6.5 billion for its customers over five years, which will go towards improvements such as installing more wi-fi services and power to aircraft seats.