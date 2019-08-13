Xbox aiming to make games smoother and faster in next console

The head of Xbox has said the gaming giant wants to improve the “playability” of video games with its next console.

At the E3 gaming convention in June, the firm gave a preview of its next device, codenamed Project Scarlett, which it said will be the most powerful console ever made.

On-stage at its unveiling, the company said it would be four times as powerful as the current generation device, the Xbox One X.

Speaking to Gamespot, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said making games smoother and faster was a key area of focus in developing the console.

“I think the area that we really want to focus on next generation is frame rate and playability of the games,” he said.

“Ensuring that the games load incredibly fast, ensuring that the game is running at the highest frame rate possible. We’re also the Windows company, so we see the work that goes on (for) PC and the work that developers are doing. People love 60 frames-per-second (FPS) games, so getting games to run at 4K 60 (FPS) I think will be a real design goal for us.

“But playability is probably the bigger focus for us this generation. How fast do (games) load? Do I feel like I can get into the game as fast as possible and while it’s playing? How does it feel? Does this game both look and feel like no other game that I’ve seen? That’s our target.”

The Project Scarlett console is scheduled to be released at the end of next year, while gaming rival Sony is also expected to launch a new console – likely the PlayStation 5 – within a similar time period.

Microsoft’s gaming arm is also preparing for the launch of its new streaming service – Project xCloud – which will allow gamers to stream and play games on a mobile device while on the move.