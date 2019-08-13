Advertising
Snapchat unveils new Spectacles that can capture ‘3D images’
Spectacles 3 will include dual HD cameras and new editing features to allow users to add 3D effects to images.
Snapchat has unveiled the third generation of its camera-enabled Spectacles, which allow users to capture images and video to post to the social media site.
The new Spectacles 3, costing £330, will go on sale in the autumn, Snapchat confirmed.
The camera platform said the new Spectacles will wirelessly sync images and video gathered from the glasses to a user’s phone, where a range of 3D effects in the Snapchat app will allow users to enhance their uploads.
Spectacles, the company’s first hardware product, launched in 2016 but have had a mixed history as a consumer product.
Snapchat admitted in late 2017 that it had written off around 40 million dollars in relation to unsold stock of first-generation Spectacles.
Since then, the glasses have been redesigned and made water-resistant.
The new Spectacles 3 include two HD cameras which will enable depth to be captured in images.
They will also come with a charging case which can hold up to four charges, the firm said.
Snapchat also confirmed that the new Spectacles will be a “limited edition product”, with far fewer being made than the first-generation glasses.
According to the company’s own figures, 203 million people open the Snapchat camera each day, and share 3.5 billion Snaps every day.
