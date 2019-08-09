Football news service launches for smart speakers

A new smart speaker tool is to enable football fans to hear the latest news from all 20 Premier League clubs when they ask their virtual assistant for updates.

The service, named Sport Social, is to launch on August 10 for both Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, during the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Creators Voiceworks said the service is unique because it uses human voices to deliver the news rather than the robotic voices of either assistant.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Users who wish to try the service can use the phrase “open Sport Social” to launch the tool, before choosing their favourite club.

The app will include team line-ups, post-match reviews for every game and daily news updates, the tool’s creators said.

Sport Social boss Jim Salveson said the aim of the service was to provide a more modern way for fans to receive audio content about their favourite team.

“Sport Social is going to offer fans of the Premier League worldwide something different – on-demand, human-voiced coverage of the English Premier League.

“Football fans are no longer prepared to wait for the audio content they receive via traditional media and so Sport Social is giving them access to match reports, daily team updates and podcasts whenever and wherever they want it.

“This world first is a great way to launch Sport Social and we have some big plans for its growth to other competitions and sports in the near future.”