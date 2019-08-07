Experts split over new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung’s latest range of Note 10 smartphones have “wow factor” new features needed to entice users but the company faces a challenge as the launch of 5G continues, analysts have warned.

Mobiles expert Ernest Doku from uSwitch.com praised the Korean firm for releasing a number of different Note 10 devices, which he said gave people more choice than ever when it came to upgrading.

However, he warned many might choose not to upgrade to the Note 10 as many of its versions are not 5G-ready.

“These newest additions to Samsung’s high-performance Galaxy Note series are bound to excite fans of the original phablet. In a first for the series, consumers get the choice between a smaller, more affordable standard Note 10, and the expansive – and more expensive,” he said.

“Much-needed ‘wow’ factor is provided by updates to the Note 10’s beloved stylus, the S Pen. We’re excited to see users gain the ability to control their phone without even touching the display – by using motion detection technology.

“Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has always been priced to reflect its position at the top of the market as a bleeding-edge device that does it all.

“The more affordable ‘stripped-down’ Note 10 could attract fans who have previously been put off by the high price tag of the phones in the series, while the pricier Note 10+ is poised to attract top-end consumers who demand top-flight performance.

Advertising

“With that in mind, it is positive that Samsung has set a realistic price for the Galaxy Note 10 that reflects the apathy gripping the handset market.”

Prices for the new phones will start at 949 dollars in the US, but UK pricing has not yet been confirmed.

Mr Doku also warned that with 5G networks currently launching around the world and not all versions of the Note 10 supporting the next-generation network, some users could be put off buying the new phone.

“Samsung’s recent earnings report revealed customer demand for more affordable phones, while its top-of-the-line models saw weaker sales. But smartphone fans are less likely to spend close to £1,000 on the versions of this ‘state-of-the-art’ handset that aren’t 5G ready,” he said.

Advertising

James Brown, director at gadget insurer protectyourbubble.com, agreed that the timing of the launch presented problems for Samsung.

“With the roll-out of 5G the key mobile industry development right now, Samsung’s challenge is going to be attracting enough customers to a phone which is not compatible with the new technology,” he said.

“This is the bind many manufacturers are going to find themselves in, with Apple not expected to feature a 5G device as part of its handset launch next month.

“However, with the lifespan of smartphones now several years in most cases, customers may be a little wary of paying for a 4G handset when 5G is just around the corner.

“While Samsung is hedging its bets by offering a premium 5G-ready Note 10+ model alongside the flagship Note 10, it is also relying on brand loyalty to keep customers on side, with the tech upgrades here impressive without any real ‘wow’ factor.”