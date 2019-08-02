Physical Amazon Dash Buttons to stop working by end of August

Physical Dash Buttons, Amazon’s discontinued one-press gadgets which allowed users to automatically re-order household items, will no longer work by the end of August, the web retailer has said.

The company first announced it would cease sales of the small devices in March but let existing button owners continue to make orders with them.

However, five months on, Amazon has decided to pull the plug on the service altogether from August 31, following a shift in user behaviour towards virtual versions of the buttons, as well as through its voice-powered assistant Alexa on smart devices.

Physical Dash Buttons were first introduced in 2015, tied to branded household products which were linked to the customer’s Amazon account.

Whenever they were running low or ran out of that particular item, pressing the button would instantly place an order for replacements.

“Amazon is constantly evaluating our product and service offerings to best serve customers,” the firm said in a statement.

“Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save.

“With this in mind, starting 31 August 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally.

“Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.co.uk website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices.

“Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices.”