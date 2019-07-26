Twitter reveals revenue rise and daily user increase

Twitter reported a rise in revenue and daily active users as the social media platform published its latest financial results.

The company said revenue for the last quarter was 841 million US dollars (£676 million), an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year.

Monetisable daily active users (mDAU) – Twitter’s new preferred metric for measuring users on the site – also rose to 139 million, up from 122 million a year ago and 134 million three months ago.

Up and at ’em! Twitter’s Q2’19 shareholder letter is now available! Read it here: https://t.co/Nud3F9IgDM $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) July 26, 2019

The company announced earlier this year that it would no longer disclose monthly active users as part of its financial results.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said improving the “health” of conversation on the platform remained a key focus for the company.

The site, along with wider social media, has been the subject of scrutiny over the way it deals with dangerous, offensive and inappropriate content on their platforms.

Advertising

“Health remains our top priority and we are proud of the work we did in Q2. Our focus was on ensuring that our rules, and how we enforce them, are easy to understand,” he said.

“We also continued our work to proactively identify and address malicious behaviour, resulting in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behaviour across all tweet detail pages, which show the replies to any given tweet on our service.”

“In addition, we continued to leverage machine learning to deliver more relevant content, driving increased usage of Twitter on a daily basis, with mDAU up 14% year-over-year.”

Earlier this week, a forum of companies – including Twitter – announced new plans to collaborate responses to “active events” similar to the Christchurch terror attacks.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) said its members, which also include Microsoft and YouTube, would now share information between platforms to help more quickly find and remove terror content during such incidents.