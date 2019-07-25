Samsung Galaxy Fold ‘ready’ for launch after screen issues

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone is “ready” to be released following a delay after issues with the device’s screen were discovered.

Initially unveiled earlier this year, Samsung was forced to delay its first foldable phone after a number of early testers reported issues with the Fold’s screen, including several who mistakenly removed a protective film over the screen which caused it to stop working in some cases.

The South Korean technology giant has now confirmed in a statement that it has made “necessary improvements” to the £1,800 phone, which had previously been due to launch in the UK on May 3, and it will go on sale in September in “selected markets”.

The Galaxy Fold combines a single screen like that of a traditional smartphone, but can also be unfolded to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen inside the device.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

In a statement, Samsung said it had “taken the time to fully evaluate the product design” and run “rigorous tests to validate the changes we made”.

The company confirmed a number of production changes, including that “the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed”.

Samsung added that the updated device “features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience”, including the top and bottom of the hinge area being strengthened with new protective caps and additional metal layers added underneath the folding screen to reinforce the protection of the display.

The company added that the space between the hinge and body of the phone has also been reduced.

“All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we’ve received from Galaxy fans all over the world,” the company’s statement concluded.

“Galaxy Fold is a device long in the making, and we’re proud to share it with the world and look forward to bringing it to consumers.”

Samsung has been locked in a race with Chinese firm Huawei to be the first major smartphone manufacturer to release a foldable smartphone.

Huawei’s own Mate X folding device was unveiled just days after Samsung first revealed the Fold in February, but was also delayed after the Chinese firm claimed it wanted to be more “cautious” over the device following Samsung’s screen issues.

A number of other smartphone makers are also reported to be working on foldable phone handsets.