Science fiction is becoming science fact, says Defence Secretary

The RAF is taking a step towards becoming an air and space force, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has suggested.

The UK is joining Operation Olympic Defender, a US-led international unit aimed at strengthening deterrence against hostile actors in space and at stopping the spread of debris in orbit.

The UK should be a “leading player” in space says @PennyMordaunt as she announces £30m for small satellites #ASPC19 pic.twitter.com/Rfr9PNXqiX — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) July 18, 2019

Ms Mordaunt told the Air and Space Power Conference in central London that an RAF pilot is set to be seconded to the Virgin Orbit small satellite programme.

She noted that Virgin Orbit already has pilots with astronaut training and it is carrying out research into launching small satellites into space from the wing of a Boeing 747.

She said: “Science fiction is becoming science fact. One day I want to see RAF pilots earning their space wings and flying beyond the stratosphere.

“So, today I can announce we’re making a giant leap in that direction by working towards placing a test pilot into the Virgin Orbit programme.”

She described it as “a bold signal of global Britain’s aspiration” and said it showed that “if you join our RAF you will join a service where you can become an aviator or an astronaut, where you will push back the frontiers of space and create a launchpad to the stars”.

“Our Armed Forces depend upon space to provide their critical intelligence…our competitors are doing all they can to exploit these vulnerabilities” says @PennyMordaunt at #ASPC19 pic.twitter.com/A0HCkFVYPT — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) July 18, 2019

She said the Ministry of Defence is investing £30 million in launching a small satellite demonstrator within a year.

It is hoped that these small, low-orbiting satellites may potentially see live high-resolution video being beamed directly into RAF fighter jet cockpits and give pilots better battle awareness.

The small satellite demonstrator is to be supported by a new team of UK and US personnel.

Joint Forces Command, the organisation which co-ordinates activity across the armed forces, will be changed into a new body called Strategic Command, Ms Mordaunt said.

It is to be given a greater strategic role in trying to tackle threats across the fighting domains of air, land, sea, cyber and space.