Google searches for ‘tennis coach’ treble during Wimbledon

The number of Google searches related to taking up tennis or receiving coaching in the sport has increased sharply during Wimbledon.

The internet giant has revealed that the number of searches for “tennis coach” has more than trebled during the Championships.

Searches for “start playing tennis” have also more than doubled, the company said.

(Google/PA)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray has been named the most searched-for player during the tournament so far, despite not playing in the men’s singles.

Sir Andy tops the list ahead of seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who was his partner in the mixed doubles this year.

Fifteen-year-old American Cori “Coco” Gauff is the third-most searched-for player so far, ahead of veterans Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

(Google/PA)

Alongside search results linked to the tournament, a hidden tennis game Easter egg inside Google’s search engine has also been revealed by the firm, which can be accessed by searching for “Wimbledon scores”.

Users can then click on the tennis ball that appears in the far right of the score box that appears to play the mini-game, in which players take part in a rally with a robot.