Nintendo announces new Switch Lite console

Nintendo has announced a new compact version of its Switch console, which is designed to be just a handheld gaming device.

The Switch Lite, which will be released in the UK in September, will not connect to a TV like the original Switch and does not have removable, motion sensor-enabled Joy-Con controllers.

Instead, the smaller, lighter device has integrated controllers and is compatible with all current Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode.

The Switch Lite also has a slightly smaller screen – 5.2-inches compared to the 6.2-inch display on the original Switch, but the Lite will live up to its name by being nearly 100 grams lighter than the full-size Switch with Joy-Con controllers attached.

The original Switch was launched in March 2017 to critical acclaim – the console was the first of its kind that enabled users to play games on its remote screen and then be docked and connected to a TV to continue playing in a home console set-up.

Its success has been credited as being a key part of helping Japanese gaming giant Nintendo return to profitability in recent years.

The Switch Lite will cost 199 dollars, Nintendo said, 100 dollars less than the flagship Switch.

UK pricing for the device has not yet been confirmed.