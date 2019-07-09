Twitter bans dehumanising language used to insult religious groups

Twitter is broadening its rules against religious hate speech by banning posts that contain dehumanising language.

The social network is toughening its position on hateful conduct by forbidding users from likening religious groups to vermin or subhumans, such as rats or maggots.

Action against dehumanising language directed at religious groups come into effect from Tuesday, following feedback from more than 8,000 people on how to improve its rules last year.

Using responses from people located in more than 30 countries, as well as external experts, Twitter is introducing the changes for posts related to religious groups first, before considering a similar standard for other groups in the future.

Today we’re announcing an expansion to this policy which will address dehumanizing language towards religious groups. This is just the first step. Over time we'll expand the policy to include more groups and update you along the way. Learn more: https://t.co/yAZruwobJT — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 9, 2019

“If reported, tweets that break this rule sent before today will need to be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions because they were tweeted before the rule was set,” the company explained.

The move is the latest adjustment to clean up conversations on Twitter, after it recently introduced a new policy that could see world leaders and political figures who use Twitter to threaten or abuse others slapped with warning labels on their tweets.

Announced at the end of June, the new policy comes amid complaints that US President Donald Trump has had a free pass from Twitter to attack his enemies in ways they say could lead to violence.

Twitter also recently tidied up its official guidelines in response to feedback, cutting down the word count from about 2,500 to fewer than 600 in a bid to make them easier to understand.