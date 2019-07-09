Players won’t lose purchases if publishers leave new Google gaming platform

Google has reassured gamers that any titles purchased on its forthcoming streamed gaming platform Stadia will not be lost if a publisher decides to leave.

Stadia is a cloud-based service which will stream games to players via an internet connection instead of requiring them to be downloaded, with Google’s servers handling much of the processing power.

The firm has issued some new information about the platform to allay any fears that purchases could disappear should a game publisher decides to withdraw from Stadia in the future.

“Once you purchase the game, you own the right to play it,” Google explains on its Q&A page.

“In the future, it is possible that some games may no longer be available for new purchases, but existing players will still be able to play the game.

“Outside of unforeseen circumstances, Stadia will aim to keep any previously purchased title available for gameplay.”

Stadia, Google’s new cloud-based gaming service (Google/PA)

Google has also revealed that a Stadia account will be able to support a maximum of four Stadia controllers when played from the same device, and said it had “no news” to share on the possibility of VR support.

The company is due to launch its major step into video gaming in November, with a bundle for early subscribers initially, costing £119 to start and a monthly cost of £8.99 after the first three months.

Google is hoping to take on the likes of Microsoft and PlayStation with its cloud-based gaming service which does not require a console or downloads, allowing gamers to play across multiple devices, including TV via a Chromecast Ultra, laptop through the Chrome browser, tablet, and Pixel 3 and 3a smartphones.

The UK and Ireland are among the 14 launch countries.

Subscribers who buy the Founder’s Edition will have access to free games released regularly, the company said, starting with Destiny 2: The Collection, as well as the highest quality 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and discounts on titles.

According to Google, users will only need internet speeds of around 35mbps to enjoy the highest quality, because its systems will take on the bulk of the performance.