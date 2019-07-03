Amazon’s smart wall clock goes on sale in UK

Amazon’s smart wall clock, which can be used to track multiple alarms and timers when connected to a smart speaker, has been launched in the UK.

First released in the US last year, the Echo Wall Clock connects to an Amazon Echo smart speaker and uses built-in LED lights which run around the edge of the device to display a number of different timers at once.

The battery-powered device will cost £29.99 and also functions as a traditional clock.

(Amazon)

Amazon says users can set up the device and pair it with their Echo device by saying “Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock”.

The device was first unveiled during Amazon’s Echo event in Seattle last September, when the tech giant announced a new range of Echo smart speaker devices as well as several other smart devices which can be linked to Echo smart speakers – including a microwave.

Last month, Amazon introduced a new scheme which enables Vodafone customers to make hands-free phone calls via its Alexa-powered smart speakers using their existing mobile plan.

The firm’s line-up of Echo smart speakers remain the most popular on the market – ahead of rivals such as the Google Home.