Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will launch in the UK on Friday

The new augmented reality game from the makers of Pokemon Go – set in the world of Harry Potter – will launch in the UK on Friday.

Developers Niantic confirmed on Twitter that the new game, called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and will see characters and creatures from the wizarding world appear in the real world on a user’s smartphone, will first roll out in the UK and US.

Augmented reality technology sees virtual objects overlaid onto the real world when seen through a smartphone camera, with resulting combined realities displayed on screen.

Like Pokemon Go, players will uncover items, quests and characters by moving around the real world while using the app as well as taking part in wizard duels where they can cast spells.

“The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon,” the game’s official Twitter account said.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

It will be available on Android and Apple’s iOS.

Pokemon Go caused controversy following its launch in 2016 when hundreds of players descended on locations including police stations and churches in search of Pokemon characters they wanted to collect.

Warnings were issued by police to players around the world after reports of gamers placing themselves in danger as they chased the virtual creatures, urging users not to enter dangerous or restricted areas while they played.

The game was a stunning success however, being downloaded more than 10 million times in its first week and breaking numerous app store download records in the process.