Google Calendar suffers outage

Google’s online calendar service has been hit by an outage, making it impossible for some users to access dates and appointments on their account.

The tech giant began investigating the issue as a service disruption at 3.22pm, before escalating it to service outage status at 4.40pm.

“Our team is continuing to investigate this issue,” the company said on its service status page.

Hi there. Our team is aware of this issue and working on a fix. Appreciate your patience. — Google Calendar (@googlecalendar) June 18, 2019

Hi Matt. Our team is aware of this issue and working on a fix. Appreciate your patience. — Google Calendar (@googlecalendar) June 18, 2019

“We will provide an update by 6/18/19, 5:40 PM with more information about this problem.

“Thank you for your patience. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

Google Calendar’s Twitter page has received an influx of inquiries from users, who say that they are presented with a 404 error message when trying to get onto their calendar.

The firm is yet to confirm the cause of the issue.