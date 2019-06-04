Apple App Store hit by outage

Apple’s App Store and a number of the iPhone maker’s other services are currently suffering an outage affecting some of its users.

Just after 1pm on Tuesday, the company confirmed that it was having issues with the App Store, Apple Music, Mac App Store and Radio.

“We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” Apple said on its system status page.

@AppStore is your system down? Cannot login and wondering when it will be back up? — katie baldwin (@katielbaldwin) June 4, 2019

@AppStore seems to be down. Unable to search/download apps. Only for me or others also facing this issue? — Ravi Sinha (@sinharavi) June 4, 2019

The incident comes less than 24 hours after the firm announced its latest software work at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco.

During the event, Apple confirmed the next version of iOS, the software used to power the iPhone and iPad, will introduce a dark mode for the first time, making devices easier to use in low-light conditions.

It will also include a range of security and privacy features, including a new “sign in with Apple” tool which will allow users to sign in to websites and services using their Apple ID, rather than using a social media account and sharing personal information.

In addition, Apple confirmed that it will replace the iTunes service in its current form, splitting the software across three apps on the newest version of macOS, Catalina.

Just yesterday, the tech giant experienced some issues with its iCloud service, though Apple said it only affected less than 1% of users.