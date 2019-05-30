UK’s first Microsoft Store to open in July

The first Microsoft Store in the UK will open its doors in London on July 11, the computing giant has announced.

A bricks and mortar presence in the country has been in the pipeline for several years, where devices such as Surface, Xbox, PC gaming and HoloLens mixed-reality will be available alongside Windows and Office products.

The flagship shop will be located in Oxford Circus, with just four other stores separating it from Apple’s outlet in Regent Street.

Microsoft Store will cover 21,932 square feet over three floors, with a number of interactive and product experience zones.

“A flagship store in London has long been part of our vision for our physical and digital store presence,” David Porter from Microsoft Store said.

“This opening represents another step in our journey to meet our customers – from consumers to businesses, wherever they are – and deepen our connection with them.

“London is one of the world’s most exciting shopping destinations and we look forward to empowering customers to explore all that is possible with Microsoft.”

Products such as the Xbox One X are expected to feature in the store (Microsoft/PA)

There will also be an area where customers can seek tech support, training, repairs and advice from Microsoft’s own advisers – no matter where the device was purchased, the brand or operating system, the company said.

“This new flagship store builds upon Microsoft’s significant track record of investment in the UK,” said Cindy Rose from Microsoft UK.

“More importantly, located in the heart of central London it will serve as a vibrant hub – for both visitors to our great city as well as a variety of different local communities – to come and play, learn, create and discover.”