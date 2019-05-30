Apple defends App Store in face of anti-competition criticisms

Apple has said it welcomes competition in face of accusations that it has an unfair advantage on its App Store.

The iPhone maker has defended its value to customers and developers alike, highlighting its standards for privacy, security and rigorous app review processes on a web page devoted to its principles and practices.

Developers have earned more than 120 billion dollars (£94.3 billion) worldwide through selling apps and other digital services through the App Store, Apple claimed.

The company claims developers have earned more than £94.3bn through the App Store (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“We believe competition makes everything better and results in the best apps for our customers,” the company said.

“We also care about quality over quantity, and trust over transactions. That’s why, even though other stores have more users and more app downloads, the App Store earns more money for developers.

“Our users trust Apple — and that trust is critical to how we operate a fair, competitive store for developer app distribution.”

The statement came after the US Supreme Court said it would allow an antitrust case against Apple to proceed, while in the EU Spotify reported Apple to the European Commission, accusing the company of being “monopolist”.

Spotify filed an anti-competition complaint against Apple in March (Andrew Matthews/PA)

According to the music streaming giant, Apple’s 30% tax on purchases made through the payment system on its app store make it anti-competitive because it has its own streaming service – Apple Music.

Apple responded at the time, accusing Spotify of seeking to keep the benefits of being on its app store without “making any contributions to that marketplace”, arguing the majority of Spotify users on Apple’s iOS platform used the free version of the app and so did not contribute to this revenue stream.

On Apple’s new page, it also shows areas where it competes, with Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube Music listed in the music category.

“We’re always learning, and trying to make the App Store experience better for customers and developers by offering the best apps,” Apple said. “And this commitment has never wavered.”