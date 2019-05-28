Nissan installs sustainable power at community cricket club

A cutting edge solar energy storage system has been installed at a Surrey community cricket club by Nissan as a demonstration of how sustainable energy can help save money.

As part of the Japanese firm’s sponsorship of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, taking place in England and Wales from next week, it has donated one of its xStorage Home energy systems to Beddington Cricket Club in Surrey.

It combines with solar panels on the cricket club pavilion’s roof to store the energy generated from those panels for later use.

(Nissan/PA)

As a result, it can save money by reducing reliance on power from the grid at peak times, Nissan said.

Nissan Motor’s managing director Kalyana Sivagnanam said: “The installation at Beddington CC gives us the opportunity to bring cleaner energy management to a community and save the club money on their future energy bills.

“We are always looking to demonstrate the diverse ways in which our battery technology can benefit homes, communities and businesses and this latest installation breaks new boundaries.”