New iPod Touch sees performance boost for Group FaceTime and gaming

Apple has refreshed its iPod Touch device for the first time in almost four years, adding a higher-performing chip to run features such as Group FaceTime and augmented reality.

The latest iPod Touch, now in its seventh generation since launching in 2007, gains Apple’s own A10 Fusion chip which will make it twice as fast as the previous version, enabling users to use more power-hungry features like the latest games.

This comes as the iPhone maker gets ready to take the wrappers off its new gaming subscription service Apple Arcade, which will allow gamers to access an unlimited number of exclusive titles for a monthly fee when it arrives in autumn.

The largest storage space option has also been increased in the newest iPod Touch, rising to 256GB and retailing at £399. A 32GB option remains, at £199, with a 128GB device costing £299.

Previous iPod Touch devices were not powerful enough to handle Group FaceTime conversations, excluding owners from sharing live video and only being able to contribute audio chat. With the latest iPod Touch, people will now be able to participate fully in Group FaceTime, where a maximum of 32 people can chat simultaneously.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing.

“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

The A10 Fusion chip was first introduced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016, but isn’t the company’s most recent A12 Bionic chip.

Apple is expected to reveal the latest new features for its iOS operating system from June 3, during its Worldwide Developers Conference.