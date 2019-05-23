Instagram’s IGTV adds support for landscape videos

Instagram has introduced support for landscape videos to the IGTV section of the social media app.

IGTV is the mobile video service inside Instagram, where longer videos – including TV shows, documentaries and other content – are shared by high-profile Instagram accounts.

Until now, IGTV has only supported videos uploaded in portrait orientation, the common format for posting to many social media platforms.

But Instagram said the update to IGTV came as a result of feedback from users who said they wanted to watch videos on the platform “in a more natural way”.

“That’s why we’re announcing support for landscape videos in addition to vertical,” the firm said in a blog post.

“Ultimately, our vision is to make IGTV a destination for great content no matter how it’s shot so creators can express themselves how they want.”

IGTV launched last year as Instagram’s attempt to rival the likes of YouTube as a long-form video platform, which has been the starting point for a large number of online stars, including British fashion and beauty blogger Zoella.

A number of technology companies have turned to video content in recent years as a new way to draw in users.

Rival social media platform Snapchat has also moved in longer-form video content, launching a range of original content programmes, including news programmes, documentaries and drama series.

Apple has also announced a number of original programmes to be released as part of its new subscription-based streaming service, which will launch in the autumn.

“We realise this is an evolution from where IGTV started, but we believe it’s the right change for viewers and creators,” Instagram said.

“In many ways, opening IGTV to more than just vertical videos is similar to when we opened Instagram to more than just square photos in 2015. It enabled creativity to flourish and engagement to rise – and we believe the same will happen again with IGTV.”

The Facebook-owned social media site has more than one billion monthly active users.