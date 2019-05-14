Amazon customers can now pick up items from Next stores

Amazon has launched a new service which will allow customers to collect parcels from pick-up points inside the stores of high street retailer Next.

Launching at hundreds of Next stores in the UK, shoppers who use the new system – called Amazon Counter – will be able to choose a pick-up point when they reach the check-out on the Amazon website.

Users will receive an email notification and a unique barcode once their parcel has arrived at their chosen store. From that point, they will have 14 days to collect it.

Next chief executive Lord Wolfson said the new service is a good way to stay relevant in a tough retail environment.

“The ability to collect Amazon parcels from hundreds of Next’s UK stores provides a helpful and exciting new service for UK consumers.

“Amazon Counter combines the internet’s power to offer unprecedented choice with all the convenience of local stores.

“In a tough retail environment, our aim is that Amazon Counter will contribute to the continued relevance and vibrancy of our stores.”

The e-commerce giant’s Counter system is in addition to Amazon Lockers, which already exist outside some supermarkets and other locations across the UK as an alternative self-service delivery option.