Lloyds, Halifax and RBS/NatWest online services resolved after problems
Lloyds Banking Group and RBS/NatWest had problems with online and mobile banking on Monday, but the banks later said services were running normally.
Two major banking groups have apologised after some customers struggled to access their online accounts at the start of the new working week.
Some customers with Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Halifax, had issues with internet and mobile banking services on Monday morning.
And NatWest/RBS said a small number of customers may have experienced problems logging into online and mobile banking for a short period on Monday morning.
Both banking groups said services were later running as normal.
A spokesman for RBS/NatWest said: “A small number of customers may have experienced problems accessing mobile and online banking for a short period this morning.
“All services are back up and running as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused.”
A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry that some of our customers had issues with internet banking this morning and can confirm that services are now back to normal.”
Earlier on Monday, Twitter users had expressed their frustration at the problems.
One replied to Lloyds on Twitter: “Not good enough, I’ve got bills going out today. This shouldn’t happen.”
Another said: “Can’t log into my online personal or business accounts with #Lloyds Bank.”
